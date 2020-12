Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 06:20 Hits: 5

Iran on Saturday executed a once-exiled journalist over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017, authorities said, just months after he returned to Tehran under mysterious circumstances.

