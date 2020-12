Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 16:56 Hits: 1

If global growth resumes in 2021, aided by the rollout of vaccines and the Fed’s continued commitment to ultra-low interest rates, some developing countries may be able to avoid default, because yield-hungry investors will continue to buy their bonds. But other countries will not be so lucky.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/poor-countries-debt-challenge-will-grow-in-2021-by-barry-eichengreen-2020-12