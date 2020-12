Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 17:51 Hits: 1

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government apparently thinks that the huge open-air farmers’ protests outside Delhi may fizzle out in due course. But the farmers’ resolve, and their widespread public support, suggest that this time could be different.

