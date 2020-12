Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 13:31 Hits: 0

Sister Helen Prejean, one of the world’s best-known anti-death-penalty activists, says the spate of federal executions carried out by the Trump administration reflects a “fundamental flaw” in the law, which does not set limits on use of the death penalty. “When you give absolute power over life and death to government officials, they can really do what they want,” she says.

