Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 09:21 Hits: 2

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey rejects the European Union's "biased and illegal" approach at its summit this week and calls on the bloc to act as an honest broker in an ongoing dispute in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/11/turkey-rejects-039biased-and-illegal039-eu-approach-at-summit