Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 04:19 Hits: 2

The incoming president and his vice-president were chosen as Time magazine's Person of the Year." Other finalists included frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-kamala-harris-named-time-s-person-of-the-year/a-55901097?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf