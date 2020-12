Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 02:14 Hits: 1

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who are accused of espionage, have been detained in China for two years.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/12/11/two-canadians-in-china-have-not-yet-gone-on-trial-canada-says