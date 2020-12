Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 07:28 Hits: 2

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU will cut carbon emissions by 55% by 2030.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-agrees-on-tougher-climate-goals-for-2030/a-55901612?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf