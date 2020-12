Category: World Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 07:04 Hits: 2

PETALING JAYA: The remand order for all six suspects linked to the gang rape of a 15-year old girl have been extended for two more days. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/11/six-suspects-in-gang-rape-case-have-remand-extended