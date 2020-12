Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 16:08 Hits: 1

Russia will take part in international anti-piracy military drills. It will be the first time its ships have undertaken drills with multiple NATO countries since 2011.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-navy-to-join-nato-countries-in-drills-for-first-time-in-decade/a-55896301?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf