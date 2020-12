Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 11:38 Hits: 1

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday published a back-up plan to protect road and air travel and fishing rights if Britain leaves the union without a trade deal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201210-eu-chief-publishes-no-deal-brexit-plan-to-prepare-bloc-for-all-eventualities