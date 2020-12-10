The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Analysis: 'Large gaps' remain after Brexit trade talks in Brussels

Analysis: 'Large gaps' remain after Brexit trade talks in Brussels The European Union's executive branch on Thursday laid out contingency plans for a 'no-deal' Brexit at the end of the year to limit disruption to air, road and rail travel. They come after talks between UK PM Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen aimed at ending a deadlock over the deal ended without agreement.  The UK is due to stop following EU trading rules on 31 December. British and EU leaders have agreed to give negotiators until Sunday to make a breakthrough. FRANCE 24's International Affairs Editor Armen Georgian tells us more.

