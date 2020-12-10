The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Is the French police facing a crisis of confidence?

Category: World Hits: 0

Is the French police facing a crisis of confidence? Historically, the relationship between the French people and the French police has been testy, but in recent years there's been a downward spiral, which begs the question: Is the French police facing a crisis of confidence? This spike in mistrust comes amid public fury over a new security bill deemed a danger to civil liberties. President Emmanuel Macron says there's an urgent need to reform France's security forces, from their working conditions to community relations. He's promised to beef up trust between the French and their police. But is it too late?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/french-connections/20201210-is-the-french-police-facing-a-crisis-of-confidence

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version