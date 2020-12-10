The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lord Chris Patten: 'Hong Kong's been put into handcuffs by the Chinese regime'

Lord Chris Patten: 'Hong Kong's been put into handcuffs by the Chinese regime' In an interview with FRANCE 24, Lord Chris Patten, who was the last British governor of Hong Kong, said China had betrayed its commitment to preserve "one country, two systems" in the city. "Hong Kong's been put into handcuffs by the Chinese regime," Lord Patten said, referring to Beijing's crackdown there in recent months. Of the Chinese Communist Party, he said: "You can't trust [it] further than you can spit."

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20201210-lord-chris-patten-hong-kong-s-been-put-into-handcuffs-by-the-chinese-regime

