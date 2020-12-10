The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The challenges of integration for unaccompanied migrants in Italy

The challenges of integration for unaccompanied migrants in Italy In recent years, tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrants have arrived in Italy, without their parents or family. These children and teenagers represent a particularly vulnerable category of immigrants. Their living arrangements and education are organised around a system that helps develop a personalised approach, including a legal guardian. Part of the local population also helps these youngsters integrate into Italian society. Our correspondents report from Palermo, on the southern Italian island of Sicily.

