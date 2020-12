Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 19:11 Hits: 5

CHICAGO, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Just 47 percent of Americans plan to get inoculated against COVID-19 when a vaccine becomes available, 26 percent do not plan to vaccinate and 27 percent are unsure, according to the latest survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs at the University of Chicago. Read full story

