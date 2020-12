Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 19:32 Hits: 6

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- For the first time in history, the Nobel Prize award ceremony was streamed online on Thursday from Stockholm's City Hall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/11/stockholm-hosts-online-nobel-prize-award-ceremony