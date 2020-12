Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 19:41 Hits: 7

LONDON, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Mass coronavirus testing will be rolled out in secondary schools in the worst-hit boroughs of London, Essex and Kent, amid fears teenagers are fuelling the latest surge of infections in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Thursday night. Read full story

