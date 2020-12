Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 19:58 Hits: 9

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four U.S. states that President Donald Trump lost in the Nov. 3 election on Thursday began to file court papers opposing a long-shot Republican-backed lawsuit filed by Texas at the Supreme Court seeking to undo President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/11/states-respond-to-texas-bid-to-overturn-us-election-at-supreme-court