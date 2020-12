Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 16:31 Hits: 6

The Federal Trade Commission and 48 states and districts sued Facebook over anti-competitive behavior and abusing its market dominance. Scrutiny of Big Tech has been ramping up as lawmakers push for stronger oversight of the industry.

