The Minneapolis City Council approved a budget that will redirect about $8 million from a $179 million policing budget toward violence prevention programs and other social initiatives. Police staffing will stay the same.

https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/1210/Minneapolis-police-budget-shifts-some-funds-to-social-services