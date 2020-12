Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 19:09 Hits: 6

Leaders have agreed to pass the new budget and coronavirus recovery fund, including holdouts Hungary and Poland. The two countries had blocked the passage over wording that tied the funds to upholding the rule of law.

