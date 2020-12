Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 18:14 Hits: 6

France's government announced on Thursday it would delay unwinding some Covid-19 lockdown restrictions next week amid signs that the downward trend in new infections had flattened out.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201210-france-imposes-8pm-curfew-from-december-15-delays-planned-reopening-of-theatres