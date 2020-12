Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 16:01 Hits: 1

New applications for US unemployment benefits surged last week by 137,000, according to government data released Thursday, underscoring the need for more economic stimulus as Covid-19 cases hit new peaks.

