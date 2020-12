Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 19:28 Hits: 7

US President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday (Dec 10) to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-taps-susan-rice-as-top-domestic-policy-adviser-amid-new-cabinet-picks-13746112