China’s aim to become carbon neutral by 2060 is a global game-changer, and neatly dovetails with the goal of rebalancing its economy toward consumption. A new analysis suggests that lifting the country's consumption share to the level of advanced economies could help to reduce its emissions by more than 30% over the next two decades.

