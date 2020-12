Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 16:21 Hits: 1

The pandemic has shown that supply chains will need to be rethought, with more emphasis put on supplier diversification, domestic production, and stockpiling. The challenge will be to strike a balance ensuring that a targeted and limited industrial policy does not become a cover for protectionism.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/managing-supply-chain-risks-without-undermining-growth-by-richard-haass-2020-12