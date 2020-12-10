As Food Insecurity Surges, Leading Scientist Says Hunger Is a Deliberate Choice by Those in Power

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 13:24 Hits: 0

As the World Food Programme accepts the Nobel Peace Prize, we look at the growing global hunger crisis amid the pandemic, the climate crisis and war. In the United States, as many as 50 million people could experience food insecurity before the end of the year — including one in four children. “It’s important to remember that hunger does not always happen because of natural disasters,” says Ricardo Salvador, director of the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “It is often the result of things that we do to each other deliberately.”

