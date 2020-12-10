Laid-off hospitality workers are heading into the field to win the Georgia Senate runoffs

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 18:10 Hits: 5

The pandemic kept many (though not all) progressive groups and Democratic campaigns from in-person campaigning in the fall. But that’s not how it's going in Georgia in the run-up to the Senate runoffs pitting Jon Ossoff against Sen. David Perdue and Rev. Raphael Warnock against Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“We’re going to have to do door knocking now,” Save our Senate PAC creator Nabilah Islam told The Wall Street Journal. “We’ve realized that we can’t forgo direct voter contact.”

The Georgia runoff is Jan. 5. Click here to request an absentee ballot. Vote in person as early as Dec. 14.

One group that didn’t forgo direct voter contact in key states for the general election was UNITE HERE. The hospitality workers union knocked on 3 million doors, including 20,000 a day in Arizona’s critical Maricopa County. Now it’s putting on a push in Georgia, with a major canvass launch on Wednesday.

The target for the union’s team of 500 is 1 million doors by the Jan. 5 runoff. At the launch event, UNITE HERE members offered reasons for their commitment to the race: “Like many Black & Brown people, I have high blood pressure & depend on meds to keep it under control,” UNITE HERE Local 23’s Wanda Brown said. “I was told on Dec. 1 that I was eligible for refills, I need them, so I'll make the sacrifice, as my mom would say 'rob Peter to pay Paul.'”

”We have an opportunity to build the Georgia we want ... and build the America we want,” New Georgia Project head Nse Ufot told the canvassers.

Let's build! Can you chip in $3 to help Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff turn the Senate blue?

Live from GEORGIA! 500 UNITE HERE laid-off hospitality workers are kicking off another day of canvassing alongside key local allies and Atlanta City Council members.#TakeBackTheSenate#TakeBack2020 WATCH: https://t.co/oKMZppFs1Ppic.twitter.com/9yuHdOTMD2 December 9, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2000895