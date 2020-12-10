Biden's trip to Georgia has GOP strategists worried he might actually help Democratic candidates

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 18:40 Hits: 6

President-elect Joe Biden probably won't go on a two-hour self-consumed grievance rant when he stumps for the Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia next week. But hey, his presence could still help turn out Democratic voters for the Senate runoffs in January.

Biden might also give Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock more than two minutes to address the crowd next Tuesday. But hey, Democratic voters might actually be interested in hearing from the candidates they are being asked to support.

At Donald Trump's grievance rally last weekend supposedly supporting GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Trump's cultists mostly drown out the candidates' ever so brief remarks with chants of "Fight for Trump!"

For some reason, that appears to have GOP strategists concerned that Trump rallygoers aren't all that excited about getting out to the polls for Loeffler and Perdue.

In response to news of Biden's trip to the Peach State, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien issued a statement saying Biden's visit “proves that Democrats are taking the Senate runoff elections seriously and so should Republicans.”

Stepien added, "While President Trump continues his legal battle challenging the election, it is still of the utmost importance for Republicans to retain control of the Senate. Every Georgian should either vote early for Perdue and Loeffler or turn out on January 5th.”

Someone sounds concerned.

