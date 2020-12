Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 10:30 Hits: 1

France's CNIL data privacy watchdog said Thursday it had fined two Google units a total of 100 million euros and an Amazon subsidiary 35 million euros over advertising cookies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20201210-french-watchdog-fines-google-%E2%82%AC100m-and-amazon-%E2%82%AC35m-for-cookie-breaches