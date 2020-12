Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 03:06 Hits: 3

Allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won 91per cent percent of the legislature's seats following a vote on Sunday that was boycotted by the opposition and disavowed by the United States and the European Union.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/maduro-allies-win-91-of-venezuela-congress-seats-after-disputed-13740030