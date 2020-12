Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 03:22 Hits: 3

Saudi Arabia is pushing for a compromise to end a damaging three-year Gulf dispute, but a full resolution remains out of reach despite its offer of concessions, sources close to the negotiations say.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/saudi-pushes-to-end-gulf-feud--but-full-resolution-elusive-13740640