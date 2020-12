Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 03:41 Hits: 2

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Azerbaijan Thursday to join nationwide celebrations marking his close ally's decisive military victory against Armenia in their conflict for control of disputed territory.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-recep-tayyip-erdogan-azerbaijan-nagorno-karabakh-victory-13740764