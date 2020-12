Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 04:35 Hits: 2

Sweating under his protective gear, volunteer Sithu Aung lays another coronavirus victim to rest -- offering crucial funeral rites to his Muslim community in Myanmar's virus-ravaged commercial capital.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/myanmar-yangon-muslim-covid-19-volunteers-13741012