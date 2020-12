Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 02:45 Hits: 3

The US Treasury blacklisted Wan Kuok Koi — leader of the 14K triad organized crime group — and three entities owned or controlled by him. Wan had expanded his operations through China's Belt and Road initiative, it said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-sanctions-chinese-triad-boss-broken-tooth-wan-kuok-koi/a-55889781?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf