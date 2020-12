Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 05:15 Hits: 2

President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, a focus of attacks from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies during the campaign for the White House, said on Wednesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201210-joe-biden-s-son-hunter-biden-under-investigation-for-tax-affairs-he-says