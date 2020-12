Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 04:58 Hits: 2

China on Thursday said it had imposed fresh import duties on Australian wine as it accused Canberra of giving firms subsidies, in the latest salvo in a bitter stand-off following last month's swingeing anti-dumping tariffs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/china-tax-australia-wine-import-duties-13740952