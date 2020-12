Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 07:20 Hits: 4

SEOUL: Pyongyang squandered an opportunity to fundamentally reinvent its relationship with the United States during Donald Trump's presidency, Washington's top North Korea envoy said on Thursday (Dec 10), adding he will urge his successors to continue engagement. Speaking to a think tank in Seoul ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/north-korea-us-relations-under-trump-wasted-opportunity-biegun-13741764