Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 13:06 Hits: 0

All eyes are on Brussels where EU and UK leaders are attempting to reinvigorate stalled post-Brexit trade talks. Germany's Merkel said the EU would be ready for a no-deal scenario if the bloc's conditions are not met.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brexit-eu-uk-leaders-feel-out-trade-deal-positions-over-last-supper/a-55882679?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf