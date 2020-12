Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:37 Hits: 0

The UN has called the situation in Tigray "worrying and volatile" amid reports of continued fighting in the region. The Ethiopian government has rejected appeals for outside groups to investigate the conflict.

