Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 15:36 Hits: 0

The government of neoliberal Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pursued a law-and-order agenda and failed to slow transmission of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greek-government-uses-pandemic-to-justify-police-violence/a-55884958?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf