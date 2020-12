Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 18:11 Hits: 1

The incumbent Ghanaian president Akufo-Addo has held on to power following the release of official results. Tensions are rising in the normally peaceful country as his opponent calls foul play.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ghana-president-nana-akufo-addo-wins-election/a-55876963?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf