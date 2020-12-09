Secularism in France: Teacher says current laws 'enough' to protect schoolteachers

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 10:24 Hits: 0

The law as it already exists is "enough" to protect French schoolteachers if it's properly applied. That's the view of one teacher who teaches pupils about secularism and respecting all religions and freedom of speech here in France. Sophie Mazet spoke to us as the French cabinet discusses a proposed bill to close blind spots in the French Republic in the face of radical Islamism. The new bill is designed to prevent another murder of a teacher after Samuel Paty was beheaded outside his school in October for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

