Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020

More than 20 months after it was grounded following two deadly crashes, Boeing's 737 MAX returned to the skies Wednesday with a commercial flight in Brazil, said AFP journalists on board.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201209-boeing-737-max-lands-in-brazil-in-first-commercial-flight-since-crashes