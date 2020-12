Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:44 Hits: 0

A leaked list of more than 2,000 ethnic Uighur detainees in China's Xinjiang suggests the government used an expansive data collection project to arbitrarily detain Uighurs in the region, according to U.S. rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20201209-leaked-list-of-detainees-gives-insight-into-china-s-repression-of-uighurs