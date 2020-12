Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 16:52 Hits: 1

Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, has gotten even higher. That is according to new measurements taken by Nepal and China and revealed on Tuesday that put an end to decades of dispute between the two countries over the mountain's true height.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20201209-reaching-new-heights-everest-taller-than-thought-say-china-and-nepal