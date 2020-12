Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:19 Hits: 1

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who left his homeland under a cloud of scandal in August, has settled a back tax bill worth over 678,000 euros ($817,871) including interest and fines, his lawyers said on Wednesday. Read full story

