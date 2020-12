Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:20 Hits: 1

PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech lower house on Wednesday approved giving the government an extension of state of emergency powers to Dec. 23, a shorter period than the cabinet sought as it looks to contain rising COVID-19 infections. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/10/czech-lawmakers-approve-extending-state-of-emergency-until-dec-23