Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:20 Hits: 1

HOUSTON, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday that the numbers of job openings and hires were little changed in October in the country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/10/us-job-openings-hires-little-changed-in-october